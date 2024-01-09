Vistara 9th Anniversary Sale starts at Rs 1899; Bookings thrown open

On the occasion of its 9th anniversary of taking off the skies, Vistara Airline has welcomed travellers to participate in its anniversary sale, promising flights as well as unlimited memories at special fares. The airline's journey through the clouds has been loaded with innumerable stories, and presently, they have extended an invitation to travellers to make their own as they set out on new adventures.





Book between 09-Jan-2024 & 11-Jan-2024 for travel until 30-Sep-2024. Blackout dates apply. T&C Apply.

The airline said in a post on X, “Celebrating endless memories with the 9th Anniversary Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across 3 cabin classes when flying within India. One-way fares start at INR 1809. Sale ends on 11-January-2024".

Vistara 9th Anniversary: Domestic Escapes

Vistara offered discounted one-way fares that evoke the excitement of exploration for travellers travelling through India's diverse landscapes.

Economy Class charges start at a captivating Rs 1809 for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route, encouraging a consistent journey for travellers looking for exploring.

Vistara sale: Global Getaway

International wanderlust found new comfort in Vistara's anniversary sale, making distant locations more available. Economy Class welcomed passengers to Delhi-Kathmandu with return all-inclusive fares beginning at Rs 9999. For those craving an elite travel insight, Premium Economy refers to Rs 13499 (Delhi-Kathmandu), while Business Class makes way for luxury at Rs 29999 (Delhi-Dhaka).

Vistara 9th Anniversary sale: Booking Details

The window to get these attractive fares opened at 00:01 hours on January 9, 2024, and ended at 23:59 hours on January 11, 2024. This exclusive deal spans travel between January 9, 2024, and September 30, 2024, introducing sufficient chances for lovers to organise their travel stories.