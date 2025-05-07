Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Civil defence mock drills across India today: All you need to know

Civil defence mock drills across India today: All you need to know

The Centre has called the mock drills necessary due to "new and complex threats". The exercises will take place in 244 designated civil defence districts nationwide

Civil defence mock drills, The mock drill has been planned by authorities to assess civilian preparedness.

The mock drill has been planned by authorities to assess civilian preparedness.

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian armed forces have carried out strikes on terroist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Earlier, the central government had directed all states to conduct civil defence drills on May 7, today, amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The exercise will be conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2.
 
What is a civil defence mock drill?
 
A civil defence mock drill is a preparedness exercise designed to assess how civilians and government systems respond to emergencies. It specifically tests air raid warning systems and evaluates emergency response procedures in major districts. On May 7, mock drills will be conducted across 244 districts of the country in coordination with state governments and local authorities.
 

Also Read

Mock drill

Civil mock drills in Mumbai, Thane, Pune today: All you need to know

Drills

Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE: India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK to avenge Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces hit 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK

  Will schools and colleges remain closed?
 
Currently, there is no update on schools and colleges in these districts declaring holidays or shifting to online classes. The government has not yet issued any official order regarding school closures.
 
What will happen during the mock drills?
 
According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", and cleaning bunkers and trenches.
The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.
 
What is the reasoning behind conducting these mock drills?
 
According to the MHA, the objectives of the mock drill are to:
 
- Prepare civilians, students, and others in civil defence methods for protection during a hostile attack.
- Verify the preparedness of the main and shadow control centres.
- Test the functionality of air raid warning systems.
- Activate and assess hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.
- Facilitate the early camouflaging of essential plants and installations.
- Implement crash blackout protocols.
- Evaluate the deployment and effectiveness of civil defence wardens, firefighting teams, rescue units, and depot management.

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India-UK pacts will deepen comprehensive strategic ties, says PM Modi

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

India ranks 130th on Human Development Index, says UNDP 2025 report

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

Indian celebrities, film stars and designers shine at Met Gala 2025

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI voice assistant to aid 112 helpline in 15 plus languages in Bengaluru

Supreme Court, SC

Two-judge bench can hear Godhra appeals as HC gave no death penalty: SC

Topics : Narendra Modi Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayUS Marco Rubio on Indian StrikesMP Board Toppers List 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon