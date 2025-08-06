Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

He asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

"This will be practised at least in my court," the CJI said, adding that it is up to other SC judges to adopt the practice. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Wednesday said that from August 11, no senior advocate will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court so that juniors get an opportunity to do it.

CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14, had reverted to the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing and hearing by lawyers and discontinued the practice adopted by his predecessor Justice Sanjiv Khanna. 

Justice Khanna discontinued the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases by lawyers and asked them to either send emails or written letters instead.

 

"There is a great demand that no matters should be mentioned by senior counsel(s)," CJI Gavai said.

He asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Justice Varma's conduct in cash row, reserves order on plea

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against in-house panel probe in cash row

BR Gavai

Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Election

Ex-CJIs endorse constitutionality of simultaneous poll but flag issues

BR Gavai

CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

"From Monday, no senior counsel, I mean designated senior counsel, will be allowed to mention matters. Let juniors get an opportunity to do it," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was there in the court to mention a case, said that he has no problem so long as it applies to all senior lawyers. 

"This will be practised at least in my court," the CJI said, adding that it is up to other SC judges to adopt the practice.

Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day's proceedings for out-of-turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

explosion, blast, Gujarat, factory

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

No claims, objections by parties to draft electoral rolls in Bihar: ECI

Topics : CJI Lawyers Courts Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon