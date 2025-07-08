Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Ambedkar had said that we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution which will keep the country united during peace and war, Gavai said in his address to the legislature

BR Gavai

Ambedkar also said that judiciary should be free from executive interference, he added. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr B R Ambedkar spoke about the supremacy of the Constitution and believed that judiciary should be free from interference from the executive, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after being felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature upon his elevation to the top judicial post.

Ambedkar had said that we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution which will keep the country united during peace and war, Gavai said in his address to the legislature.

The Constitution gives rights to the three wings -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary -- and according to Ambedkar, judiciary has to work as a watchdog and custodian of citizens' rights, the chief justice said.

 

Ambedkar also said that judiciary should be free from executive interference, he added.

Also Read

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Supreme Court urges Centre to reclaim CJI residence from DY Chandrachud

BR Gavai

Interpretation of law, Constitution must suit society's needs: CJI Gavai

BR Gavai

CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Constitution defines roles of legislature, executive, judiciary: CJI Gavai

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Technology must aid, not replace, human mind in judicial decision: CJI

The CJI also quoted Ambedkar as stating that the Constitution cannot be static, it has to be organic and keep evolving.

Earlier, both houses of the Maharashtra legislature congratulated Gavai on his elevation to the top post.

He was also felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of the legislature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Lakshmi Puri defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to accept Gokhale's apology

air india plane crash

Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

Premiumhawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces

Jaipur ranks first in Rajasthan's 'Give Up' national food security drive

PremiumNathu's, Sweet shops, restaurants

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

Topics : Chief Justice of India CJI Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon