Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM IST
Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mirzapur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early Thursday. He was 89.

Family sources said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

According to sources, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

He is survived by three daughters and a son. His wife died four years ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Padma Vibushan Classical music mirzapur Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

