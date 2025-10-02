Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

RSS Vijayadashami event: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges India to focus on self-reliance, stay alert to security threats and honour past sacrifices

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed the importance of self-reliance amid steep tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods.
 
Speaking at the RSS Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, Bhagwat addressed the recent US tariff policy, saying, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion."  Bhagwat condemned cross-border terrorism, recalling attacks that targeted Indians based on religion. "Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country."
 
 
He also added that both international and domestic responses reveal the country’s true allies and internal threats. "The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country," he said.
 

Climate and environmental concerns

 
The RSS chief highlighted the increasing frequency of natural calamities, particularly in the Himalayas, calling for careful development planning. "... Natural calamities have increased. Landslides and incessant rainfall have become normal... This pattern has been observed over the last 3-4 years. The Himalayas are our security wall and a source of water for the entire South Asia." 
 
"If the existing patterns of development promote the calamities that we are seeing, then we will have to reconsider our decisions. The present situation of the Himalayas is ringing a warning bell," he added.
 

Celebrating history, sacrifice

 
He also paid tribute to historical sacrifices and leaders. “We have gathered here to attend the Vijayadashami programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years today. This year marks the 350th anniversary of the sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. We honour those who sacrificed their lives and protected society from oppression and injustice. It’s also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti today. His contribution to India’s independence was great," Bhagwat said.

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

