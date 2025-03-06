Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gadkari blames poor road designs, faulty DPRs for rising accidents in India

Gadkari blames poor road designs, faulty DPRs for rising accidents in India

India recorded 1,80,000 deaths due to road accidents in 2023, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during a meeting with transport ministers from all states and UTs

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during the inauguration of the Khasdar (Saansad) Krida Mahotsav 2025, in Nagpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday blamed poor road designs and faulty detailed project reports (DPRs) for the increasing number of road accidents and fatalities in India. He criticised civil engineers and consultants for their role in the issue, saying that mistakes in planning and design are a major cause of accidents.
 
“Most of the road accidents happen in the country due to small civil mistakes, faulty DPRs and nobody is held accountable,” Gadkari said while speaking at the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) today.
 
Emphasising the urgent need for better road safety measures, the minister urged the road construction industry to adopt modern technologies and sustainable construction materials. He also pointed out the poor quality of road signages and markings in India, suggesting that the country should learn from nations like Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.
 
 
“Even small things like road signages and marking systems are very poor in India. We need to learn from countries like Spain, Austria and Switzerland,” he said.
 
Gadkari further stressed that poorly planned roads and defective DPRs are a major factor in road accidents. “This gives me a feeling that basically the engineers are responsible for increasing road accidents. So, the main problem is road engineering and defective planning, and defective DPRs,” he said.

Also Read

Invest Kerala Global Summit

Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Rectification of 4,777 black spots to reduce road accidents: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Drafting uniform toll policy to ease travel on National Highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Sugar industry has potential to increase its GDP share up to 3%: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari campaigns for Delhi Assembly polls, highlights BJP's infra push

 
Speaking at the event, International Road Federation (IRF) President Emeritus KK Kapila emphasised the need to prioritise safety in road design, construction, and management. “By prioritising safety in every aspect of road design, construction, and management, this summit seeks to move towards a future where road accidents become a rarity, ultimately aiming for zero fatalities,” Kapila said.
 
Road accidents a challenge in India
 
Road accidents are a serious problem in India, causing thousands of deaths and injuries every year. 
 
India recorded 1,80,000 deaths due to road accidents in 2023, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during a meeting with transport ministers from all states and Union Territories in January 2025.
 
In 2022, the country recorded over 4.6 lakh road accidents, leading to nearly 1.7 lakh fatalities. The main causes include over-speeding, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Poor road design and faulty infrastructure also contribute to these accidents. The government has set a goal to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent by 2030 and has introduced several initiatives like the Road Safety Advocacy Scheme to improve awareness and safety measures.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Namo Bharat train

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC invites bids from consultants

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE updates: Will need to monitor trade talks with US, says FM Sitharaman

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Fraudsters create fake links for vehicles registration plates; case filed

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC grants bail, orders rape accused to marry survivor in 3 months

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca gets nod to import, sell hyperkalaemia treatment drug in India

Topics : Nitin Gadkari road accident Road Transport Accidents in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon