CM Adityanath holds meeting to review measures to achieve UN's SDGs

Adityanath expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far by the state in the identified areas under the framework of SDGs, the statement said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a meeting to review measures to achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, a statement here on Wednesday said.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are mainly based on the principle of 'Five Ps' (People, Prosperity, Peace, Partnership and Planet) and added that the government was committed to achieving the targets set under it in social, economic and environmental areas by 2030.
Adityanath expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far by the state in the identified areas under the framework of SDGs, the statement said.
The state has made remarkable progress in alleviating poverty one of the important SDGs with a record 3.43 crore people being lifted out of multidimensional poverty, Adityanath said.
"The state government has extended maximum benefits to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The state government is committed to providing tap water supply to every household by the year 2024, the chief minister said.
Social security is being provided to workers associated with micro, small, and medium enterprises by the state government. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has been implemented since 2018 to boost exports, and positive results are being observed," he said.

He directed officials to share the data of the actual progress of Uttar Pradesh with various ministries of the Centre and NITI Aayog.
Regular monitoring should be done by the concerned departments to achieve the SDGs Agenda-2030, Adityanath said.
The chief minister noted the improvements in medicine, health and nutrition sectors. He said more employment should be provided in the manufacturing sector through micro, small and medium industries. Work should be done in mission mode by the concerned departments to increase ground water recharge while reducing ground water exploitation, he said.
Adityanath that 100 per cent enrolment of children under the age of 15 years in schools should be ensured and asked for more efforts to increase enrolment in higher education.
He said that various programs are being run in the state for women empowerment and more efforts should be made to increase the participation of women from all sections and fields.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath SDGs United Nations

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

