Terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

At least three jawans were injured as terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm. They were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

At least three jawans were injured as terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm. They were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night.
The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- leaving at least three jawans injured, the officials said.
A defence PRO said, "Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched...last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained."

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Topics : Terrorsim Jammu and Kashmir Army Poonch

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

