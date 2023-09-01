Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
64977.61 + 146.20
Nifty (0.30%)
19312.40 + 58.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5662.85 + 43.45
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
39157.10 + 38.45
Nifty Bank (0.02%)
43999.85 + 10.70
Heatmap

Anurag Thakur felicitates FIDE World Cup runner-up Praggnanandhaa

During the felicitation, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Praggnanandhaa for making India proud

Praggnanandhaa, ANURAG THAKUR

Photo: ANI

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday felicitated the runner-up of International Chess Federation FIDE World Cup 2023 R Praggnanandhaa and his parents for his outstanding performance in the World Cup in New Delhi.
Praggnanandhaa expressed his joy for the support he has got and said that this motivates him to work harder.
"We are happy that we are getting this support and it is also motivating us to work hard and perform well in the tournaments and bring laurels to the country," the Indian prodigy told ANI.
During the felicitation, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Praggnanandhaa for making India proud.
"I congratulate him. He has made India proud. At the age of 16, he did what others could not. Many youngsters get inspiration from him to play Chess. Chess originated in India but it took hundreds of years to organise a Chess Olympiad in the country and it was organised successfully," Anurag Thakur said.
Following his brilliant performance in the World Cup, 18-year-old Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa: From wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Former Prez Kovind-led committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election'

LIVE: Ex-prez Kovind-headed committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election'

Three arrested for killing Shiv Sena leader Thube in Thane: Police

Govt exempts LPG imports from agriculture cess effective September 1

North Macedonia's foreign minister calls first India visit significant

He thanked PM Modi for encouraging him and his parents on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents."
On August 24, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format.
Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa R Praggnanandhaa Chess World Cup Chess Tournament Viswanathan Anand

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon