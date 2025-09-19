Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CM Rekha Gupta hails DUSU poll winners, promises support from Delhi govt

CM Rekha Gupta hails DUSU poll winners, promises support from Delhi govt

Reflecting on her own experience in student politics, CM Rekha Gupta added, "I am proud that I, too, lived and learned these values as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

With the RSS-affiliated ABVP bagging three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the poll winners, urging them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the university.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all young comrades on ABVP's splendid victory in the DUSU election. This victory is not just of an organisation, but of every youth who considers patriotism, discipline, service, and struggle as the guiding path of their life," Gupta said at the 'Vikshit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang' event.

Reflecting on her own experience in student politics, she added, "I am proud that I, too, lived and learned these values as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union. This result shows that the youth of Delhi remain steadfast on the path of knowledge, humility and unity, a path that ABVP established decades ago."  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged three posts in the high-stakes polls, including that of president, while the Congress-backed NSUI managed to secure one.

 

"The Delhi government has many initiatives it wishes to pursue in collaboration with the new DUSU team," the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, the four ABVP candidates -- three winners and the one who lost -- paid tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Arts Faculty campus.

Talking about the cultural event, Gupta said it witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of people. "I am happy that people took part in Sewa Pakhwada and made it successful. I also enjoyed painting in the programme," she said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also attended the function, lauded the chief minister for her involvement.

"If an artist resides within someone, the right opportunity brings it out. Even after being in politics, the way CM Gupta expressed herself through art today deserves appreciation," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was also present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi DUSU polls

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

