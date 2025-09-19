Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

The Odisha government on Friday approved 25 industrial projects to be built at a cost of Rs 4,739 crore, officials said.

The projects were approved during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

These projects are likely to create 25,200 jobs in Khurda, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati districts.

The latest approvals cover 13 key sectors, including textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, cold storage and capital goods.

In a statement, the state government said, driven by dynamic governance, strategic foresight, and a robust policy framework that champions ease of doing business, Odisha is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination in India.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

