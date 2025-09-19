Friday, September 19, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.

Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zubeen Garg

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against Madras HC order on relocation of historic tomb

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Customers wait in a long queue as sale for Apple's newly-launched iPhone 17 series and other products begins, at the company's store at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

Scuffle breaks out in Mumbai as iPhone 17 launch draws early-morning crowds

gavel law cases

Court quashes order for taking down articles against Adani enterprises

Topics : Election Comission Political parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon