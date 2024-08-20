Business Standard
CM's fake audio clip being spread to derail peace process: Manipur govt

FIR has been registered in Cyber police station on the doctored audio clip claiming to be that of Manipur CM N Biren Singh which is being spread on social media, investigations underway, govt said

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

The Manipur government said a "doctored audio clip" of Chief Minister N Biren Singh is being circulated on social media platforms to incite communal violence and derail the peace process in the state.
A press release issued by Manipur government's Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Monday night appealed to general public to not rely on such unfounded contents circulating in social media and news reports and also to refrain from involvement in spreading such false and fabricated information through any media.
It warned that people shall be prosecuted under relevant provisions of laws if found involved in spreading such unfounded and baseless content or posting and sharing of such content.
An FIR has been registered in the Cyber police station on the doctored audio clip claiming to be that of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh which is being circulated on social media platforms, the release said, adding that investigation is underway.
The release said the Manipur government views acts of "misinformation and disinformation through doctored clips as anti-national activities" for inciting hatred and mistrust and to derail the peace process started by state and central governments at multiple levels.
It claimed that the "law and order situation has improved in the last 3 to 4 months with relentless efforts of state and central governments with no large scale confrontation except for some low scale sporadic incidents."

The statement said that "incidents of shelling of rockets and bombs in fringe areas like Kangvai, areas bordering Bishnupur, Imphal East, Jiribam and Moreh have been reported from time to time and state police and security agencies have taken steps to book the culprits and deter them. Many FIRs have been registered and investigations are going on through agencies like NIA. Security agencies have been able to control such incidents to a great extent.

Topics : N Biren Singh Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt Fake news Fake news India

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

