Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Coast Guard chopper crash: Bodies of 2 crewmen found, search on for 3rd

Coast Guard chopper crash: Bodies of 2 crewmen found, search on for 3rd

The incident occurred on Monday night after the ICG launched an operation around 11 pm to evacuate an injured crew member on board a tanker which was sailing close to Porbandar

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

It added that two persons have died while the rescued crew member Gautam Kumar is currently admitted to a hospital. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Press Trust of India Porbandar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of the three crew members who went missing after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast, the bodies of its pilot and a diver have been recovered while search for the third one is still on, officials said on Wednesday.
The bodies of Commandant Vipin Babu and diver Karan Singh were recovered on Tuesday night while search is still on to trace another pilot, Rakesh Rana, said Coast Guard spokesperson, Amit Uniyal. "Of the total four crew members on board the ICG's advanced light helicopter (ALH), diver Gautam Kumar was rescued soon after the incident while a search was on for three others - one pilot and two divers. On Tuesday night, the bodies of pilot Vipin Babu and diver Karan Singh were recovered," he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Another pilot, Rakesh Rana, is still missing. We have deployed four ships and an aircraft to locate him. Wreckage of the helicopter has been found," he added.
The incident occurred on Monday night after the ICG launched an operation around 11 pm to evacuate an injured crew member on board a tanker which was sailing close to Porbandar. Meanwhile, Navi Bandar police station of Porbandar on Tuesday night filed an accidental death report after the recovery of two dead bodies from the sea. As per the report, the Coast Guard helicopter carrying four crew members crashed into the sea nearly 30 nautical miles from the coast due to unknown reasons during a medical emergency rescue mission mid sea. It added that two persons have died while the rescued crew member Gautam Kumar is currently admitted to a hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

helicopter

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant

Coast Guard gets Rs 2,500-crore vessel to fight pollution: Union minister

Rakesh Pal appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday.

Indian Coast Guard D-G Rakesh Pal dies due to cardiac arrest in Chennai

Ship, fire accident

Fire on ship off Goa coast under control, says ICG official; 1 member dead

Indian Coast Guard

ICG apprehends fishing vessel near Mumbai coast; Rs 1.75 lakh cash seized

Topics : Indian coast guard Porbandar Naval base Indian crewmen missing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon