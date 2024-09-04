Business Standard
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Brunei's Sultan on wide-ranging topics

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at the Istana Nurul Iman

Hassanal Bolkiah, Hassanal, Bolkiah, Modi, Narendra Modi

The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA had said ahead of Modi's visit to the South East Asian nation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bandar Seri Begawan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

India and Brunei on Wednesday elevated the bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah discussing defence, trade and energy among other topics along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at the Istana Nurul Iman, which is the official residence of the Sultan, and the seat of the Brunei government, for the bilateral talks.
Infusing fresh impetus to India-Brunei ties & to Act East' Policy. PM @narendramodi and H M Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei held productive discussions in Bandar Seri Begawan today. They welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X along with the photos.
The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations including in areas of defence, trade & investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added in the post.
In his address, Modi said, Brunei is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. We respect each others' sentiments and I trust that my visit to Brunei and our discussions will give a strategic direction to our bilateral relations. Modi started his speech by describing how India and Brunei have shared cultural linkages for centuries and that the deep cultural traditions are the basis of the bilateral friendship.
I am sure, our relations will increase day-by-day under your leadership, he added.

At the outset, he greeted the Sultan and the citizens of Brunei on the 40th Independence Day on behalf of 140 crore Indians. He also drew attention to the happy coincidence that India and Brunei are celebrating 40 years of bilateral relations.
Soon after the meeting, Modi said in a post on X: Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.
Modi's historic visit is an important milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries that enjoy a friendly relationship marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues, officials said.
Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members.
Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said in a post on X along with the photos.
The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA had said ahead of Modi's visit to the South East Asian nation.
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to take the historical relationship to new heights.
The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip meant to strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, trade and investment, energy as well as people-to-people exchanges.
As a special gesture, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. He visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque here and also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. At both places, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.
From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore later on Wednesday.


First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

