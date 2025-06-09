Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

A video showing a cockroach crawling over food at Theobroma's Mulund outlet has gone viral, raising serious hygiene concerns and questions over franchise accountability

Theobroma

An outlet of Theobroma in Mumbai. (Photo: X)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video posted on social media has gone viral, leaving food lovers—especially in Mumbai—shocked and concerned. The footage, shared by a user, shows a food display counter at Theobroma, a well-known patisserie chain. In the clip, a cockroach can be seen crawling over food on a tray labelled 'Spicy Paneer Rolls'. Several other items in the display may also have been exposed to the same contamination.
 
The video was reportedly filmed at the brand’s Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai.
 
The user who uploaded the video wrote: “I cannot believe that this is the condition of Theobroma. My friend and I visited today in the evening, and this is literally what we were going to place an order for.”
 
 
According to the Reddit post, the customer informed the staff after spotting the insect. “We did inform the staff and they did take the whole tray out in front of us, but we don't know what happened after we left,” the post read, ending with a caution: “Be careful guys.” 

Social media outraged
  The video has triggered widespread outrage online, with many users expressing their disappointment in the comments section. 
“There is no good brand left in India now,” one user wrote.
 
Another added: “I used to love their croissants, and now I will never be able to step my foot inside Theobroma again.”
 
Some raised concerns about franchise accountability. “But I also wonder what brands even do—they just franchise these stores and can't really keep a check on what the owner does. It’s kind of the same with dark stores of delivery apps. Why do these owners and employees have no sense of responsibility?” a Redditor commented.
 
Others shared similar experiences. “We saw a roach near a live dosa counter in a 5-star hotel breakfast area, in Mumbai. Can't trust any place nowadays!” one user said.
 
The video has been widely circulated across platforms, sparking alarm over food safety and hygiene standards at one of Mumbai’s most popular bakery chains.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

