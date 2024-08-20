Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Code names for women': Hema committee report rocks Malayalam cinema

'Code names for women': Hema committee report rocks Malayalam cinema

The Hema committee, appointed by the Kerala government, highlighted issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, including unwanted physical advances even before commencing work

The report alleged a power nexus consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors and production controllers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government came under major fire on Tuesday for delaying the release of the Hema committee report, which revealed shocking details about the treatment of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

The expert panel, appointed by the government, highlighted issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, including unwanted physical advances even before commencing work and code names for women who would agree to compromise among other shameful details. The report was released on Monday.

Shocking details of Hema committee report

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, formed in 2017, was given to the media under the Right To Information Act, five years after its submission. The report, which draws on testimonies from 51 industry professionals, was initially 295 pages long. However, news agency ANI reported that 63 pages have been redacted before its public release.

The report found that some men known as “well-reputed for their ability as artist, director or whoever he be in the film industry” have shocked certain women with their behaviour. The panel found massive exploitation of women in the industry, including facing instances of intoxicated individuals knocking on the doors of their hotels, making entry into the room by force, and facing threats to life for attempting to report such instances. It also noted that women are denied basic human rights, such as access to toilets and changing rooms on sets.

It further revealed that the victims would be subjected to cyber attacks on social media for making complaints.

The report alleged a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors and production controllers.

Congress, women's panel demand intervention

Reacting to the report, Congress Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the Kerala government, noting that it was “shameful and shocking that the government sat on the report for five years...”

“The (Kerala) state government frankly ought to be ashamed of itself…,” he said.

Congress-led UDF has urged that a team of women IPS officers probe the complaints of the women. Meanwhile, Kerala’s Women's Commission has also sought the immediate intervention of the authorities in the matter.

By law, women are protected at workplaces by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act). However, the Hema committee report suggests that it has been little helpful in industries like cinema where power dynamics are significantly skewed.

The report has demanded that the police register FIRs as women are afraid to come forward due to factors such as being isolated from the industry and facing death threats.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

