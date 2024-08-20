Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy. Top updates

Kolkata case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy. Top updates

Kolkata rape-murder case: The CBI will conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the Kolkata rape and murder suspect, on Tuesday after a local court approved it

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

Lawyers of Calcutta High Court stage a protest against sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate student doctor, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to conduct a polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case, on Tuesday. A local court approved the test on Monday, following the CBI’s request.
 
Roy, a civic volunteer, is alleged to have raped and murdered a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This decision comes shortly after the CBI conducted a psychoanalysis test on Roy. The polygraph examination aims to further assess his involvement in the crime.
 
So far, the CBI investigation has identified only Sanjoy Roy as the suspect in the case. However, the victim's parents have alleged that the crime was a gang rape, suggesting that others at the hospital may have been involved.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Top updates

1) Roy’s mother-in-law has accused him of being abusive, claiming he physically assaulted his wife and her daughter, leading to a miscarriage.

2) On Monday, protests against the West Bengal government intensified after the Kolkata Police escalated their actions against misinformation on social media. They arrested an individual for revealing the victim’s identity and threatening Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

3) Senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who had shared information about the case online, appeared before the police after leading a march of hundreds of healthcare professionals from Calcutta Medical College.

4) As the police intensified their crackdown on social media users, opposition parties, including the BJP and the Left Front, have criticised the move as a bid to silence dissent against the government.

5) Nationwide protests continue over the rape and murder of a junior doctor, with the ongoing strike by doctors in Kolkata causing a significant surge in patients at outpatient departments due to staff shortages.

6) Healthcare services at state-run hospitals in West Bengal remain disrupted as junior doctors persist with their strike action.

7) On Monday, CBI officials interrogated Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for the fourth consecutive day. He was questioned about delaying the victim’s parents’ access to the body and ordering renovations near the crime scene.

8) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Delhi on Monday night amid ongoing speculation that he might meet President Droupadi Murmu and senior government officials to discuss the situation.

[With agency inputs]

Topics : Kolkata Medical college Kolkata Rape cases BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

