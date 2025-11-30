Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cold wave conditions intensify in Kashmir as night temperatures dip

Cold wave conditions intensify in Kashmir as night temperatures dip

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from minus 3.1 degrees Celsius

jammu and kashmir

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as the night temperatures fell at most places in the valley owing to open skies, meteorological department officials said on Sunday.

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature last night was slightly above the season's coldest night recorded in the city when mercury had plunged to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

The Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley on Saturday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

 

Also Read

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah hopes December snowfall will revive J&K tourism

winter joint bone health tips

How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

Srinagar, clock tower, Srinagar clock tower

Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 degrees Celsius

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests Faridabad man for aiding Red Fort car bomber Dr Umar-un Nabi

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Youth's dedication is greatest key for Viksit Bharat: PM in Mann ki Baat

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

CAG terms Assam budget 2023-24 'unrealistic', questions excessive grants

Accident, road accident

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

Sikkim attracted 93,000 foreign tourists in 2023, up from 68,000 in 2022

'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

Topics : Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir winter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon