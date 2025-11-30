Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, the police added

Accident, road accident

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

A 23-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

The police said the incident took place at 2.33 am when a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

"A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a Mercedes G63 in a mangled condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel in a statement said.

According to the police, three men --? aged 23, 35 and 23 years --? all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found lying injured at the spot.

 

They were immediately shifted to a hospital where Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, read the statement.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the vehicle lost balance after a road diversion, following which it veered towards an auto stand and hit the three victims who were waiting there for autorickshaw. The car is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused," said the officer.

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

