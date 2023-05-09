close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Collaborate for optimum use of resources: Minister Jitendra to institutions

Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday urged all research and development institutions to work in collaboration for optimum use of resources as the country marches towards the centenary of independence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh | Photo: WikiMedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday urged all research and development institutions to work in collaboration for optimum use of resources as the country marches towards the centenary of independence.

Singh was addressing through video-conferencing the directors and presidents of professional bodies under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) who were meeting in Guwahati to review their performance.

Singh said it was the best time for India's startups, innovators and the scientific fraternity as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing them an enabling milieu to showcase the best of their potential, talents as well as their creative and innovative instincts.

The minister urged the RandD Institutions to work in collaboration mode so that the DST can utilise the resources and manpower optimally and think of the revised mandate for the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Singh said the 16 research institutions under the DST form a very special group as some are among the oldest in the country started by eminent scientists such as Mahendra Lal Sircar, C V Raman, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Birbal Sahni and D N Wadia.

The minister said most research institutions pursued basic research with the exception of Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI).

Also Read

Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy

India's push to indigenous research finally reaping benefits: Mandaviya

Tata Steel signs MoU with CBRI for sustainable mining solutions on Tuesday

Indian govt lays out action plan to promote millet export starting Dec 2022

Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study

Caste-based survey: HC rejects Bihar government plea for early hearing

Himachal Dy CM flags off bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi

Cinema in the republic of hurt sentiments: The Kerala Story and more

Grounding line of Greenland's glacier shifts during ocean's tidal cycles

Need to step up refining capacity: Anand Mahindra on lithium reserve in Raj

Singh said the government recently approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) which will be implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) over 2023-23.

The mission aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial RandD and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technology, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Research

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy, no impact on global business

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
2 min read

Mitsubishi Electric, Tamil Nadu tie up for Rs 1,895 cr manufacturing unit

Mitsubishi Electric
3 min read

Grounding line of Greenland's glacier shifts during ocean's tidal cycles

Image
3 min read

Need to step up refining capacity: Anand Mahindra on lithium reserve in Raj

Anand Mahindra
1 min read

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

shares, markets, results
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Female cheetah 'Daksha' dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon