Cinema in the republic of hurt sentiments: The Kerala Story and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday that the film The Kerala Story would be screened “tax-free” in the state. This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the film would be banned in the state since it may create unrest. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government, also helmed by the BJP, had made the film tax-free.
Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Earlier, soon after its trailer was released, the film was lambasted by the Kerala government, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it a “propaganda film” and said the alienation of the Muslims depicted in it should be viewed in the context of Sangh Parivar’s efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala.
