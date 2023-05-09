close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Need to step up refining capacity: Anand Mahindra on lithium reserve in Raj

According to various reports, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found another reserve of lithium in Degana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed the discovery of lithium reserves in Rajasthan and called for quickly stepping up to install refining capacity of the crucial mineral in the country.

In a tweet, he noted that China already has a lead when it comes to refining capacity.

"Finally. We have sizeable reserves of a natural resource critical for growth in the 21st century. A signal that India has an 'electrifying future.' But the key element in the supply chain is refining, not reserves, where China has a huge lead. We need to step up quickly to install that capacity," Mahindra tweeted.

According to various reports, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found another reserve of lithium in Degana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

Lithium is primarily used to produce rechargeable batteries, especially those used in electric vehicles and portable electronic devices, among others.

Earlier, lithium reserves were also found in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read

Centre to auction lithium reserves found in Jammu by June: Report

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

Kerala police constitutes special team; murder case against boat owner

LPAI played key role in furthering relations with South Asian nations: Shah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anand Mahindra lithium Refinery

First Published: May 09 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Japan
2 min read

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

Animal vaccine
3 min read

Greed, official apathy cause of never-ending boat tragedies: Kerala HC

boat capsize
3 min read

Apollo Global Q1 earnings fall 8% in Jan-Mar quarter, missing estimates

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
2 min read

T D Power Systems posts 43% jump in net profit at Rs 35 crore in Q4FY23

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Imran Khan
1 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon