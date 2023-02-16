JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Steel signs MoU with CBRI for sustainable mining solutions on Tuesday

Tata Steel and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), signed an MoU to collaborate on sustainable solutions in mining.

Topics
Tata Steel | CSIR | Sustainable Development

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

Tata Steel CEO & MD, T V Narendran
Tata Steel CEO & MD, T V Narendran

Tata Steel and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), signed an MoU to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining.

The MoU was signed by D B Sundara Ramam, vice president Raw Materials, Tata Steel, and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, director CBRI, here on Tuesday, a company press release said.

Under the agreement, CBRI will provide scientific inputs to Tata Steel on slope stability analysis and control measures in mining areas and affordable and sustainable green housing technologies for the rehabilitation and resettlement of families in mining areas.

The partnership will also include technical training and workshops on geotechnical understanding and other scientific areas related to mining, the release said.

Speaking on the development, Sundara Ramam said, "The collaboration with CBRI is a significant step towards our commitment to sustainable mining practices. We are excited to work with their experts to drive innovation and find new ways to ensure the wellbeing of communities in the areas we operate. The MOU will pave the way for innovative and scientific research in mining.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:11 IST

