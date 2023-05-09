Himachal Dy CM flags off bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi

Eleven more luxury buses have been inducted in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) recently, taking the total number of the Volvo fleet to 76, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

He flagged off a bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi.

Agnihotri said the devotees coming to Mata's temple would get better access to facilities and religious tourism would also get a boost in the state.

He said buses will also be inducted on other routes, including Tapri-Chandigarh Airport, Shimla-Jaipur, Shimla-Srinagar and Shimla-Delhi Airport.

Bus services are also proposed for Chintpurni Mata-Khatushyam Ji, Baba Balaknath Ji-Amritsar, Baba Balaknath (Deyotsiddh)-Delhi, the chief minister added.

All the formalities of all these bus services would be completed soon, he added.

