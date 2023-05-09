close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Dy CM flags off bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi

He said buses will also be inducted on other routes, including Tapri-Chandigarh Airport, Shimla-Jaipur, Shimla-Srinagar and Shimla-Delhi Airport

Press Trust of India Una (HP)
Bus, bus service

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eleven more luxury buses have been inducted in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) recently, taking the total number of the Volvo fleet to 76, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

He flagged off a bus service from Mata Shri Chintpurni to Delhi.

Agnihotri said the devotees coming to Mata's temple would get better access to facilities and religious tourism would also get a boost in the state.

He said buses will also be inducted on other routes, including Tapri-Chandigarh Airport, Shimla-Jaipur, Shimla-Srinagar and Shimla-Delhi Airport.

Bus services are also proposed for Chintpurni Mata-Khatushyam Ji, Baba Balaknath Ji-Amritsar, Baba Balaknath (Deyotsiddh)-Delhi, the chief minister added.

All the formalities of all these bus services would be completed soon, he added.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Rs 13 cr revenue generated, 72k people used luxury bus service: Pb minister

All charged up: 5 bidders in fray for India's largest electric bus tender

Banks reluctant to lend to e-bus makers on concerns of recovery of dues

Cinema in the republic of hurt sentiments: The Kerala Story and more

Grounding line of Greenland's glacier shifts during ocean's tidal cycles

Need to step up refining capacity: Anand Mahindra on lithium reserve in Raj

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh bus service

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nam Estates-Embassy One merger faces delay, says Indiabulls Real Estate

Image
2 min read

Need to step up refining capacity: Anand Mahindra on lithium reserve in Raj

Anand Mahindra
1 min read

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

shares, markets, results
2 min read

Japan Parliament passes bill to amend immigration law to deport foreigners

Japan
2 min read

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

Animal vaccine
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Imran Khan
1 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon