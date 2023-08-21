Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65099.45 + 150.79
Nifty (0.23%)
19355.05 + 44.90
Nifty Midcap (0.36%)
37950.45 + 135.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
5330.45 + 18.05
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
43930.55 + 79.50
Heatmap

Cong questions withdrawal of BoB auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

The state-owned Bank of Baroda had put on the block a property owned by the actor to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol | Photo: ANI

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday raised questions about the Bank of Baroda reportedly withdrawing the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow of BJP MP Sunny Deol, asking who triggered the "technical reasons" for the withdrawal.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'."

"Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" he said.
The state-owned Bank of Baroda had put on the block a property owned by the actor to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.
The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest movie Gaddar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.
However, the auction notice for the bungalow has been withdrawn, media reports said Monday.
The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab seat since 2019 when he won the seat with a big margin defeating the then Congress member Sunil Jhakar.

Also Read

BoB to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa to recover Rs 56 cr on Aug 25

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' earns Rs 135 cr at box office during opening weekend

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Study finds benefits of Covid-19 vaccines against severe cases in children

Fire destroys powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty

Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Sunny Deol Bollywood Indian Box Office

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesTata Sons-UK battery plant Collaborations AP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon