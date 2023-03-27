close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LS adjourned till 4 pm, RS till 2 pm amid protests by Oppn members

The moment Birla assumed his seat, Congress MPs, who came to the House wearing black clothes, started throwing papers at his chair. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha

IANS New Delhi
parliament

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 4 p.m and 2 p.m respectively amid protests by Congress-led Opposition over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than a minute after the lower house convened for the day.

The moment Birla assumed his seat, Congress MPs, who came to the House wearing black clothes, started throwing papers at his chair.

"I want to run the House with dignity," the Speaker said and adjourned the proceedings till 4 p.m.

Congress MPs and some opposition members came wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha, to protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's membership.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

Rahul should apologize over remarks on Indian democracy: Piyush Goyal

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Trinamool likely to join Opposition meet for joint strategy in Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Indian kids now spend less time than adults on physical activities: Survey

Goa Budget session being kept short as Oppn needed time to study: Speaker

Gandhi family considers itself 'elite' and above Constitution: BJP

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Taliban urges for removal of officials from UN blacklist, says report

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held in the chamber of leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, to deliberate on a joint strategy in the house.

Apart from the Congress, leaders from DMK, SP, JDU, BRS, CPM, RJD, NCP, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K National Conference and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) attended the meeting.

The Congress MPs have also moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs have moved a notice for suspension of business over Adani issue and misuse of agencies against political leaders.

--IANS

ans/shb/

Topics : Parliament | Lok Sabha | Rajya Sabha | Opposition

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon