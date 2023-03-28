close

Varanasi court issues notices to Akhilesh, Owaisi on Gyanvapi remark

The court of Additional District judge Anuradha Kushwaha has issued notices to defendants in the revision petition filed, that seeks filing of a case against Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi

IANS Varanasi
Akhilesh Yadav

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
The court of Additional District judge Anuradha Kushwaha has issued notices to defendants in the revision petition filed by a lawyer Hari Shankar Pandey, that seeks filing of a case against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others for their alleged remarks on the purported 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque compound and alleged dirtying of its ablution pond by visitors.

Hari Shankar Pandey said: "After the court of additional chief judicial magistrate-V (MP-MLA) Ujjwal Upadhyaya rejected my plea on February 15, I filed a revision petition in the court of the district judge.

From the district judge court, the revision petition was transferred to the court of ADJ-IX. The court started the procedure of hearing the revision petition and served notices to all defendants.

"The court has fixed April 14 for next hearing."

--IANS

--IANS

