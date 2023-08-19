Congress criticises PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'undernourishment' in Gujarat

The Congress on Saturday cited a Niti Aayog report to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging high levels of undernourishment in Gujarat.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which said Gujarat still has a long way to go on the nutrition front as 38.09 per cent of the population in the state is undernourished.

It cited the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, released by Niti Aayog in July.

"The nation is often reminded by G2(Modi & Shah) especially of what they call Gujarat model. But what the nation is not told has been revealed in a recent Niti Aayog report: Over 38% of population is under-nourished. Nearly half of rural Gujarat is deprived of nutrition. Ranks 4th worst in India in terms of stunted children. Ranks 2nd worst in India in wasted and underweight children."



"More than a third of the rural population (in Gujarat) is deprived of housing," Ramesh said.

Also Read Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment Maha govt to hold Govinda pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on Aug 31 RSS-BJP placing own people in key parts of institutional structure: Rahul Centre to set up Bureau of Port Security soon: Sarbananda Sonowal Rishikesh-Badrinath NH shows fresh signs of subsidence after cracks appear HP rain fury: Death toll over past week climbs to 78; more rains forecast