Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Congress criticises PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'undernourishment' in Gujarat

It cited the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, released by Niti Aayog in July

Cong should not feel defensive or apologetic about the 1991 reforms: Jairam Ramesh

"More than a third of the rural population (in Gujarat) is deprived of housing," Jairam Ramesh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday cited a Niti Aayog report to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging high levels of undernourishment in Gujarat.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which said Gujarat still has a long way to go on the nutrition front as 38.09 per cent of the population in the state is undernourished.
It cited the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, released by Niti Aayog in July.
"The nation is often reminded by G2(Modi & Shah) especially of what they call Gujarat model. But what the nation is not told has been revealed in a recent Niti Aayog report: Over 38% of population is under-nourished. Nearly half of rural Gujarat is deprived of nutrition. Ranks 4th worst in India in terms of stunted children. Ranks 2nd worst in India in wasted and underweight children."

"More than a third of the rural population (in Gujarat) is deprived of housing," Ramesh said.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

Maha govt to hold Govinda pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on Aug 31

RSS-BJP placing own people in key parts of institutional structure: Rahul

Centre to set up Bureau of Port Security soon: Sarbananda Sonowal

Rishikesh-Badrinath NH shows fresh signs of subsidence after cracks appear

HP rain fury: Death toll over past week climbs to 78; more rains forecast

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah India Congress

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon