Congress MPs to hold Oppn meet over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification today

Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament at 10.30 am on Monday.

Sources earlier told ANI that the Congress leaders will intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.

Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the Parliament by putting on black clothes, sources had said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.

Like-minded Opposition leaders will meet today in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house, according to sources.

Also Read Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss freedom of speech to MPs Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice against Rahul's disqualification Oppn leaders protest in Parl, demand discussion on India-China faceoff Bilkis case: SC to hear pleas against early release of 11 convicts today Baghel attends All India Steel Conclave, hails industries' performance India records 1,805 Covid infections, active cases above 10k after 134 days Trinamool likely to join Opposition meet for joint strategy in Parliament Ten minors among 12 held for 'pro-Amritpal' posters in UP district

This is the third week of the second part of the Parliament session and till now parliament is witnessing a logjam as the Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil.

The ongoing second part of the Budget Session began on March 13 and will continue till April 6.