Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bengal, Adhir Ranjan welcomes Rahul Gandhi

The Yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state

rahul gandhi,bharat jodo nyay yatra

After the handover of the flag, the Yatra will head towards Khagrabari Chowk in Cooch Behar district, where Gandhi will address a public meeting | File image

Press Trust of India Cooch Behar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning.
He was welcomed by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.
After the handover of the flag, the Yatra will head towards Khagrabari Chowk in Cooch Behar district, where Gandhi will address a public meeting.
After passing through Tufanganj and Cooch Behar town, Gandhi will conduct a padayatra from Maa Bhawani Chowk in Cooch Behar.
The Yatra will continue by bus at Gokshadanga before reaching Falakata in Alipurduar district for an overnight halt.
Following a two-day hiatus on January 26-27, it will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts before entering Bihar on January 29.
Re-entering West Bengal on January 31 via Malda, it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.
The Bengal leg of the yatra spans 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad over five days.
This marks Gandhi's first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.
The Bengal leg of the Yatra began a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal.
Both Congress and the TMC are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
The CPI (M) and Left parties, allies of the Congress within the state and the INDIA bloc at the national level, are expected to join the march.
However, TMC has decided to abstain, citing a lack of information about the Yatra.
The Yatra, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Keep filing FIRs, we will continue Nyay Yatra: Cong responds to Assam CM

National Voters' Day: Cong hits out at EC for refusing to meet INDIA bloc

Five-time MLA, former BJD minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

PM Modi failed to provide 20 mn jobs per year: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

150,000 youth rendered unemployed: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVENational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon