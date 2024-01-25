Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Netflix announces Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' release on Jan 26

Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix

Animal teaser

In addition to Hindi, "Animal" will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, on Netflix

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, the platform announced on Thursday.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Animal", which hit the screens on December 1, went on to become one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence.
Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix.
"We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special," the actor said in a statement.
In addition to Hindi, "Animal" will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, on Netflix.
In a press release, the streamer described the film as an action drama exploring "the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son", played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Gulf countries except UAE ban 'Fighter' movie, check full details here

Where to watch 2024 Oscar-nominated movies online? Check the list here

Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

Fighter movie advance booking: The movie sells over 1 lakh tickets

Prasanth Varma announces sequel of Hanuman, check the poster here

Topics : Animal Netflix India Netflix viewers Netflix top shows Netflix branding strategy Ranbir Kapoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon