Business Standard
Home / India News / Consider restarting physical classes in NCR schools, colleges: SC to CAQM

Consider restarting physical classes in NCR schools, colleges: SC to CAQM

GRAP-4 restrictions specifically relate to restricting entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the national capital

Supreme Court, SC

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said a large number of students did not have air purifiers at home and therefore there may not be a difference between children at home and those attending schools.

The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was consistent decrease in AQI levels, it cannot order curbs below GRAP-3 or GRAP-2.

 

Noting that several sections of society, especially labourers and daily wagers, were adversely affected due to GRAP-4, the bench directed the state governments, where construction has been banned, to use funds collected as labour cess for subsistence to them.

GRAP-4 restrictions specifically relate to restricting entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the national capital.

First implemented in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks pleas challenging words socialist, secular, integrity in Preamble

Supreme Court, SC

SC advocate urges CJI to initiate probe into Jhansi medical college fire

Supreme Court, SC

Beant Singh assassination convict's mercy plea sensitive matter: Govt to SC

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC plea to take US charges against Adani on record

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Some groups trying to use social media to affect cases: ex-CJI Chandrachud

Topics : Supreme Court Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon