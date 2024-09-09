Business Standard
Home / India News / World Bank experts meet Kerala CM Vijayan, praise state's education reforms

World Bank experts meet Kerala CM Vijayan, praise state's education reforms

The project seeks to attract foreign students to Kerala and improve the overall higher education system, with a focus on sustainability and social justice

world bank experts with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

World bank experts with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Credit: X/@iprdkerala

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant boost to Kerala's efforts to revamp its higher education system, a team of World Bank experts on Monday met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, praising the state's reforms and expressing interest in a collaborative initiative to draw international students to the state.
The World Bank experts, including Nina Arnhold (Global Lead for Tertiary Education), Denis Nikolaev (Senior Education Specialist), and Ambarish Ambuj (Consultant, Education, South Asia Region), met the CM at his office here to discuss a potential partnership, according to an official release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The project seeks to attract foreign students to Kerala and improve the overall higher education system, with a focus on sustainability and social justice.
 
"The World Bank representatives were impressed by the reforms taking place in the higher education sector. They expressed interest in collaborating with the state Higher Education Council to attract foreign students to Kerala as part of a related project," it said.
The Kerala government welcomed the collaboration, recognising the benefits of working with the World Bank.
The chief minister said the Kerala government is open to working with the World Bank on a project that focuses on improving the quality of higher education, making students more employable, and ensuring that the education system is sustainable and equitable.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi asks public for more nominations for Padma Awards as deadline nears

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA chargesheets 4, says BJP office first target

horse

India's 247-year-old horse racing club in Chennai stare at closure threat

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

54th GST council meet LIVE: GST on Cancer drugs reduced to 5%, says FM Sitharaman

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog invites EoI for undertaking research on India Innovation Index

Vice Chairman of the state Higher Education Council, Rajan Gurukkal, and International Special Officer Eldho Mathews also attended the meeting.
The World Bank team will visit the Digital University and the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET) on Tuesday, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Trade, trade deal

India needs more trade, and being inside RCEP is better than staying out

World bank

World Bank approves $68 mn cross-border bank lifeline for Pacific Islands

World Bank

World Bank's suggestion to join RCEP based on flawed projections: GTRI

GDP, India GDP

World Bank raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier

Shipping, trade, import, export

India lags in filling void left by Chinese export retreat: World Bank

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan World Bank Kerala Kerala government education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon