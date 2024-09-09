Punjab docs begin 3-day strike, patients suffer as OPD services suspended

Many patients visiting these government hospitals were inconvenienced as the OPD services remained suspended from 8 am to 11 am | Representational

Government doctors in Punjab on Monday suspended outpatient department (OPD) services for three hours across the state to press for their demands, including reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme and adequate security measures for healthcare workers. The protest, being held under the banner of Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, will continue till September 11 in district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres, said the protesting doctors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Many patients visiting these government hospitals were inconvenienced as the OPD services remained suspended from 8 am to 11 am. However, emergency services continued.

President of PCMS Association (Patiala unit) Dr Sumeet Singh said the reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme (ACP) is one of the main demands of the protesting doctors.

Unlike other departments, doctors do not have many avenues of promotion through the course of their career, which was compensated through the annual career progression scheme. But it was halted in 2021, Singh said.

The ACP scheme provides financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

The association is also demanding adequate safety measures for healthcare professionals at hospitals and recruitment of more medical officers.

Another protesting doctor in Patiala insisted upon the need for tightening of security in the government health facilities across the state.

The doctors' association pointed out a Sunday night incident in which a woman doctor, who was eight-month pregnant, was manhandled by two unidentified men at the Community Health Centre at Dhakoli in Mohali and fled with syringes and injections.

The police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, patients, who came for a check-up at Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala faced inconvenience due to the suspended OPD services.

Sukhdev Singh, who came to the hospital from Devigarh, said he came to know about the strike after reaching there. He said he had come for an eye check-up.

In Hoshiarpur, local resident Harpreet Singh had brought his father Sukhwinder Singh to a government hospital for treatment of his swollen leg.

Unaware of the doctors' strike, Harpreet said he found himself helpless. Due to financial constraints, he could not afford private medical treatment and had no choice but to wait for the strike to end, he added.

Another patient, Malti Marwaha (48) from Vijay Nagar in Hoshiarpur, shared a similar experience.

She came to the hospital to get her eyes checked, only to learn about the doctors' strike.

"I do not know why the government doctors are on strike, but the government should make necessary arrangements to ensure that poor patients who rely on government health institutions do not suffer," she rued.

Vijay Kumar Behal (70) of Sham Chaurasi, who travelled 22 km to the hospital for depression treatment, was equally disappointed.

"The government should inform people in advance about the strike by healthcare staff, so patients do not waste time coming to government health institutions," he said.

A meeting between PCMS Association's representatives and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been fixed for Wednesday.

The association has warned that if no significant outcome emerges from the meeting and the promotion-related notification is not issued, it will begin a complete strike of all services from Thursday.