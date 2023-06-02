close

Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district, many injured

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

Press Trust of India Balasore/Howrah
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coromandel Railways Odisha

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

