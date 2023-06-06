close

Coromandel Express passes through Bahanaga accident site at 30 kmph

The down train from Chennai crossed the Coromandel Express accident site at 30kmph

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Four days after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was involved in a triple train accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, the down train from Chennai crossed the accident site at 30kmph on Tuesday.

As the train passed through, a sizeable number of onlookers witnessed the locomotive chug through the distance.

More than 70 trains including Vande Bharat Express have so far crossed through Bahanaga Bazar Station since both the up and down lines were restored on Sunday night.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Ray said on Monday of the 278 bodies, 177 have been identified while the unclaimed bodies have been kept in six different hospitals.

Roy said the Railways has deployed people in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to locate any missing person.

He said the bodies will be preserved in a scientific manner.

Coromandel Odisha

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

