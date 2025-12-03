Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cough syrup case: 4th man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade

Cough syrup case: 4th man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade

The informants revealed that these drugs were being sent to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a man from Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a man from Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with illegal storage and trade of banned cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine, police said.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Director General of Police, the Special Task Force (STF) had been receiving information about the illegal storage and trade of Phensedyl cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine for use as intoxicants.

The informants revealed that these drugs were being sent to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Following this, the STF and the Food Safety and Pharmaceuticals Department formed a joint investigation committee, which subsequently recovered a large quantity of illicit Phensedyl cough syrup.

 

A case was registered at Sushant Golf City police station following this.

Also Read

IT Office GCCs

Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturingpremium

Polling officials, EVM, Election

SIR drive in Bareilly reconnects estranged sons, daughters with parents

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi orders expansion of paddy purchase centres to 5k for wider access

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi court extends NIA custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi till Dec 5

Hospitals, hospitals in India

3 children die after fever in UP's Kushinagar; health dept launches probe

During investigation, the STF arrested two accused, Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, on November 12. Another accused, Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tata, was arrested on November 27.

On interrogation, they revealed the role of a fourth accused, Alok Pratap Singh, in the case. Singh was arrested near Palassio Mall in Sushant Golf City police station limits on Tuesday, the statement said.

He is being interrogated for information on other members of the gang, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Katra ropeway

Katra residents protest against proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Violence mars 1st phase of Maharashtra local polls, turnout figure awaited

DRDO conducts flight test of ‘SMART' anti-submarine missile system

DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test puts India in elite club of nations

allahabad hc

SC status after conversion amounts to 'fraud' on Constitution: Allahabad HC

Mumbai, Pollution

Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drivepremium

Topics : Cough syrup Uttar Pradesh Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon