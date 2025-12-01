Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Yogi orders expansion of paddy purchase centres to 5k for wider access

Reviewing the progress of paddy procurement, the chief minister, according to an official statement, said the pace of purchase should be accelerated

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that every farmer arriving at paddy procurement centres is able to sell his produce without inconvenience and receives timely payment directly into his bank account.

Reviewing the progress of paddy procurement, the chief minister, according to an official statement, said the pace of purchase should be accelerated, and farmers must not face any hardship at any stage of the process.

Officials informed the meeting that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for common paddy this year has been fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal and for Grade-A at Rs 2,389 per quintal -- an increase of Rs 69 from the previous season. At present, 4,227 procurement centres are operational.

 

Adityanath instructed that the number of centres be increased to 5,000 so that farmers can access the facility closer to their villages and towns.

According to officials, by November 30, the state had procured 9.02 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 1,51,030 farmers, and payments over Rs 1,984 crore had been transferred directly to their accounts.

The chief minister also made it clear that delays in payment would not be tolerated at any level.

He also directed that the supply of fortified rice to mid-day meal and anganwadi centres be ensured without interruption.

Adequate stock must be maintained, he said, adding that the number of FRK (fortified rice kernel) vendors should be increased to ensure a smooth supply and that technical issues are resolved promptly.

Officials said around 2,130 metric tonnes of FRK have so far cleared quality testing.

The chief minister further asked officials to increase manpower at procurement centres wherever required to prevent crowding and avoid sending farmers back unattended.

He emphasised simplifying paddy lifting, mill mapping and other related processes to keep procurement smooth and continuous. Availability of fertiliser and seeds was also reviewed.

Adityanath directed that no district should face shortages and that farmers should get both inputs easily. Departments concerned must regularly review stock and supply positions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

