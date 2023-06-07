Course at IIT-M aligns with Centre's mission to make India electronic hub

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here on Wednesday unveiled a new full time online course on electronic systems in alignment with the Centre's mission to make India a global hub for electronic manufacturing.

The course would enable students to take up a career in various sectors including electronics, semiconductor, defence, and automotive, officials said.

Noting that majority of courses offered in the country were service sector oriented, IIT-M professor electrical engineering department Andrew Thangaraj said companies like Samsung have their own equipment but avail service from other countries including India.

"This programme aims to create our own electronic equipment indigenously instead of importing the devices from other countries.." Thangaraj, also the associate chair of Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT-M told reporters.

The programme aligns with the India's semiconductor mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design, he said.

Semiconductor industry has emerged as one of the most important industries and it is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue every year, he added.

