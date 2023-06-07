close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia to invest $24 bn to develop Northern Sea Route: PM Mishustin

As part of this initiative, five meteorological satellites will be launched ahead of schedule this year to provide continuous surveillance and assistance across all Arctic routes, he added

IANS Moscow
mikhail mishustin

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia has unveiled plans to invest 2 trillion rubles ($24 billion) in the development of its Northern Sea Route (NSR) over the next 13 years, and a draft law prepared by the government has already passed the first reading in the State Duma, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced.

Speaking at a strategic session on the "Development of the Northern Sea Route", Mishustin emphasized the crucial role of the NSR in enhancing transportation connectivity for the remote territories of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The strategic session evaluated the progress in implementing the NSR development plan approved in August 2022, which includes the construction of more than 50 icebreakers and ice-class ships, the establishment of ports, terminals, emergency rescue centers, and the deployment of an orbital satellite constellation.

To fulfil this comprehensive plan, it is estimated that about 2 trillion rubles will need to be invested over the next 13 years, of which about one-third, or 600 billion rubles, will be allocated from the federal budget, Mishustin specified.

The prime minister highlighted that this ambitious undertaking signifies the creation of a new Arctic economy, and cited projects that have already been realized, such as the launch of an ice radar satellite from the Vostochny cosmodrome last week, as part of the modern management system.

He also mentioned notable achievements, such as the presence of three nuclear-powered icebreakers, including the world's most powerful icebreaker, the Arktika. Furthermore, the Utrenny marine terminal in the Gulf of Ob is scheduled to host a floating LNG production plant in August.

Also Read

Russia's parliament denounces Europe's Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces

Russia-Ukraine war cost world economy $1.6 trn in 2022, says study

Here's a look at companies leaving Russia and those staying back

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

Ukraine, World Bank agree on $6 bn recovery programme amid Russia war

Odisha train accident: Bihar revises death toll to 43, injured to 47

Defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear in court on July 13

Enrolment for free power scheme to start June 15: Karnataka energy minister

Govt to prepare public transport policy with focus on electric vehicles

Google Pay allows users to validate UPI using Aadhaar authentication

The prime minister stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive infrastructure complex, which encompasses new ports, technical and emergency stations, weather and ice monitoring systems, and a traffic management system spanning the entire Northern Sea Route.

As part of this initiative, five meteorological satellites will be launched ahead of schedule this year to provide continuous surveillance and assistance across all Arctic routes, he added.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Arctic oil ice melting

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK PM Sunak unveils anti-obesity drug pilot to support health service

Rishi Sunak, UK PM Sunak
4 min read

Three out of every five Indians prefer opting for car loans: CARS24

Passenger vehicle, cars
2 min read

Twitter to share email IDs of subscribers with content creators, says Musk

Twitter
2 min read

Most Popular

The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
5 min read

US-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

Air India
2 min read

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

wrestlers' protest
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon