Odisha train accident: Bihar revises death toll to 43, injured to 47

The department issued a data on Wednesday wherein 47 persons are injured and 18 persons are missing as well

IANS Patna
Odisha triple train crash

Odisha triple train crash (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
As many as 43 passengers from Bihar have died so far in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, an official of the disaster management department said.

The department issued a data on Wednesday wherein 47 persons are injured and 18 persons are missing as well. The official further said that 28 dead bodies were handed over to the family members of the victims.

However on Tuesday, the officials had claimed that 35 persons were killed in the accident.

The Bihar government has sent a team comprising four officials to Balasore. They are helping the family members of the victims to identify the dead bodies. As some of the dead bodies are difficult to identify, the officials are coordinating with the authorities for the DNA test.

"Our team has taken the samples of six persons for the DNA test in the last four days. They belong to Purnea, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Gaya and east Champaran district. We are also providing bus facility for the people who have recovered from their injuries and discharged from the hospital and ambulance to transport the dead bodies to their respective places," he said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior officials including chief secretary, commissioner of disaster management, and reviewed the situation arising after the accident.

--IANS

ajk/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Accident Bihar

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

