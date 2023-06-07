Odisha train accident: Bihar revises death toll to 43, injured to 47

As many as 43 passengers from Bihar have died so far in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, an official of the disaster management department said.

The department issued a data on Wednesday wherein 47 persons are injured and 18 persons are missing as well. The official further said that 28 dead bodies were handed over to the family members of the victims.

However on Tuesday, the officials had claimed that 35 persons were killed in the accident.

The Bihar government has sent a team comprising four officials to Balasore. They are helping the family members of the victims to identify the dead bodies. As some of the dead bodies are difficult to identify, the officials are coordinating with the authorities for the DNA test.

"Our team has taken the samples of six persons for the DNA test in the last four days. They belong to Purnea, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Gaya and east Champaran district. We are also providing bus facility for the people who have recovered from their injuries and discharged from the hospital and ambulance to transport the dead bodies to their respective places," he said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior officials including chief secretary, commissioner of disaster management, and reviewed the situation arising after the accident.

Also Read Odisha declares one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India Bangladeshi diplomat visits hospitals to look for injured train passengers TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident Defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear in court on July 13 Enrolment for free power scheme to start June 15: Karnataka energy minister Govt to prepare public transport policy with focus on electric vehicles Google Pay allows users to validate UPI using Aadhaar authentication Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

--IANS

ajk/uk/