Home / India News / Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in IRCTC case

Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in IRCTC case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed common charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the case

The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lalu Prasad. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

A court here on Monday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state, in the alleged IRCTC scam case, setting the stage for a trial ahead of polls in Bihar.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed common charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the case, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lalu Prasad.

 

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. A detailed order in the case is awaited.

Earlier on September 24, the court had directed all accused persons to appear physically for its order on framing charges.

According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was allegedly hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help Sujata Hotels, a private entity.

The chargesheet also names the group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav IRCTC scam IRCTC Rabri Devi Tejashwi Yadav

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

