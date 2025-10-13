Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PFI's plea challenging order upholding Centre's ban maintainable: Delhi HC

PFI's plea challenging order upholding Centre's ban maintainable: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to the PFI's plea within six weeks

Photo: Pexels

On August 28, the high court reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PFI's plea. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday held as maintainable a plea by the Popular Front of India (PFI) against a tribunal order upholding the Centre's five-year ban on the group.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to the PFI's plea within six weeks.

The court also granted two weeks to the PFI to file its rejoinder thereafter and listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, 2026.

"In view of the aforesaid, we hold that this court has the jurisdiction to entertain and maintain a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution against an order of the tribunal passed under Section 4 of the UAPA Act... we thus hold the instant petition to be maintainable," the bench said while pronouncing its order.

 

On August 28, the high court reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PFI's plea.

Also Read

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

Consumer protection: Any legal heir can pursue case after consumer's demisepremium

property, court, justice

Asset split in divorce: Courts presume equal ownership of joint assetspremium

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC dismisses Roche's plea, allows Natco to sell generic Risdiplam

Sameer Wankhede

Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds HC order granting Amazon unconditional stay in ₹336 cr case

The PFI challenged the March 21, 2024, verdict of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal confirming the Centre's ban order dated September 27, 2022.

The Centre said the petition was not maintainable as the UAPA tribunal was headed by a sitting high court judge and therefore the order could not be challenged under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

The Centre banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and for trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The government declared as "unlawful associations" the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, the Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The notification proscribing the organisation said the Centre is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts "unlawful associations" with immediate effect under the UAPA.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to the PFI were detained or arrested in raids and a pan-India crackdown by law enforcement agencies in September 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IMD weather update 2025 on rainfall

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain in South, temperature dip in North

LIVE news updates: Hamas hands over 7 hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

LIVE news updates: Hamas hands over 7 hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP's share in national tourism increased from 13.1 to 18.9%: CM Yogi

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

West Bengal Police arrest fourth accused in Durgapur gangrape case

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

Topics : Delhi High Court PFI court orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon