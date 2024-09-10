Business Standard
Court sends RG Kar's ex-principal Ghosh to judicial custody till Sep 23

The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till September 23

Sandip Ghosh

The CBI told the court that it would seek their custody again if required. | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a special CBI court in the financial irregularities case.
The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till September 23.
The CBI told the court that it would seek their custody again if required.
Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of financial irregularities on September 2 amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH.
 
On September 3, the court had sent him to eight days in CBI custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Bengal doctors strike All India doctors strike

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

