Social media user claims 'cracks on Statue of Unity', FIR registered

The FIR stated that by spreading such false news, an attempt has been made to create fear among the people and to disturb the peace

The 182-metre tall statue, built at Kevadia in Narmada district is a major tourist attraction.

Press Trust of India Kevadia (Guj)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person after a post on social media platform X claimed that "cracks" have started appearing on the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and it can "fall anytime", an official said on Tuesday.
The 182-metre tall statue, built at Kevadia in Narmada district as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, is a major tourist attraction.
A post written in Hindi on the handle "RaGa4India" at 9.52 am on September 8 stated that the statue "can fall anytime as cracks have started appearing on it".
 
The post also carried an old photograph of the structure, which appeared to be from the time of its construction.
The post is unavailable for viewing as the X user has since deleted it.
A case was registered under section 353 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, etc, to cause fear or alarm to the public, the official said.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Abhishek Ranjan Sinha, deputy collector, unit-1, Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, he said.
"By spreading such false news, an attempt has been made to create fear among the people and to disturb the peace," the FIR stated.
The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018, sees heavy footfall of tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

