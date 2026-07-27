CRPF to review RAF action during students' protest, says DG Gyanendra

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Monday said a "professional post-event assessment" would be conducted into the action taken by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel against anti-NEET protestors as the "agitation is called off, and assembled people have dispersed."

Speaking to ANI in its first response after the allegation on the RAF for using pellet guns on protestors during the March 20 towards Parliament, Singh said the force headquarters will present its official view after the conclusion of the "assessment". The RAF is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trained for riot control, crowd management, and handling civil unrest.

"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, as we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the force headquarters," Singh told ANI.

Conducting a "professional post-event assessment" after every major operation is part of the CRPF's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The review will evaluate all aspects of the RAF's response and the overall operation.

The assessment would review the circumstances under which pellet guns were used and the conditions that led to the action taken against protestors. The professional post-analysis began to assess the detailed reasons of the RAF, which is alleged to have used pellet guns that reportedly led to injuries to several protestors.

Another official said the analysis will assess the "sequence of events and whether the use of the pellet guns was in accordance with established protocols."

Another official said a detailed report will be prepared and submitted after the assessment is completed. The findings are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns.

"The assessment is part of routine measures adopted after the end of any major assignment handled by the force (CRPF and its wings). It is a post-event analysis which will soon be shared with the headquarters-level after its completion," said the official requesting anonymity

Calling it an internal "professional assessment" of the alleged use of pellet guns in the Connaught Place area during the Parliament March on July 20, the official said, "initial findings are known, but a final report will be available only after a comprehensive investigation and review."

The sources further said that more than 47 RAF personnel deployed in the Connaught Place area were also injured during the Parliament March, with some of them sustaining serious injuries.

They said the Delhi Police and the RAF used tear gas, baton charges, and other crowd-control measures to manage the situation during the march carried out by the protestors.

Several protestors claimed to have suffered grievous injuries due to the use of pellet guns as part of the action taken by the RAF and the Delhi Police, as these forces were deployed for crowd control to maintain law and order in the national capital.