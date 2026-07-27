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Home / India News / Govt introduces anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests

Govt introduces anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests

The bill proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhances punishment

Parliament, Lok sabha

Soon after the Public Examinations Amendment Bill was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm due to continuing protests by the Opposition

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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The government on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill to provide for stricter measures to check paper leaks, amid protests by opposition parties in the House against the police action during the student agitation over the Neet issue.

Soon after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm due to continuing protests by the Opposition.

They were demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

Seeking to amend a two-year-old anti-paper leak law, the bill has been introduced following the over-month-long protest by students over Neet-UG paper leak and other issues.

 

The bill proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhances punishment.

According to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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