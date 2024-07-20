ED arrests Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar in connection with a high-profile money-laundering case tied to illegal mining activities in Yamunanagar and other regions of Haryana.

In January, the ED had conducted extensive searches at premises linked to Panwar and his associates in Sonepat, as well as the residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Wadhwa in Karnal and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbagh Singh and his associates in Yamunanagar. Following these raids, Singh was taken into custody for further interrogation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ED's operation was bolstered by the presence of armed central paramilitary forces, ensuring the safety and security of the investigative teams, according to a PTI report.

This money-laundering case originated from multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Haryana Police, which sought to uncover the illegal mining of boulders, gravel, and sand that continued unabated in Yamunanagar and neighbouring districts despite the expiration of mining leases and court orders.

Additionally, the central agency is investigating alleged fraudulent activities associated with the 'e-ravan' scheme, an online portal introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to streamline the collection of royalties and taxes and prevent tax evasion in mining operations.

In a dramatic turn of events in July 2022, Panwar tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, citing personal reasons, including threats to his family's safety. “My son has been receiving death threats, but since you have assured me of adequate security, I am withdrawing my resignation,” Panwar had written.

Subsequently, Panwar announced the withdrawal of his resignation after receiving assurances from the Assembly Speaker regarding enhanced security measures. “The speaker urged me to meet him personally and assured me and other MLAs that necessary steps would be taken to ensure our safety and apprehend the culprits,” Panwar stated.

Legal experts highlighted that the speaker could not have accepted Panwar’s resignation solely based on electronic communication without a personal hearing, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding saga.